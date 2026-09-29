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‘Everything is a Photograph: A Life of André Kertész’ By Patricia Albers Other Books, 560 Pages

Sep 29, 2026, 07:33 AM ET

A photographer who felt overlooked in life and led a messy private life, but whose pictures endure.

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‘Everything is a Photograph: A Life of André Kertész’ By Patricia Albers Other Books, 560 Pages

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