Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Reliving a carefree, pre-social media era, when Taylor Swift wrote journalists thank-you letters and Jack Sparrow’s origin story made it onto ‘Jeopardy!’
Published:
Updated:
I was 21 years old in 2007 and fresh off a plane from Australia when I landed my first job, writing a pop culture column for Fox News called Pop Tarts. I had no idea then that trailing courtroom benches, red carpets, and beach parties would end up being the best training I’d ever get for a career that would eventually take me into war zones, interrogation rooms, and the company of terrorists, traitors, and insurgents. Yet looking back nearly two decades and 50 countries later, that is what it was.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
I was 21 years old in 2007 and fresh off a plane from Australia when I landed my first job, writing a pop culture column for Fox News called Pop Tarts. I had no idea then that trailing courtroom benches, red carpets, and beach parties would end up being the best training I’d ever get for a career that would eventually take me into war zones, interrogation rooms, and the company of terrorists, traitors, and insurgents. Yet looking back nearly two decades and 50 countries later, that is what it was.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime