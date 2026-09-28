I was 21 years old in 2007 and fresh off a plane from Australia when I landed my first job, writing a pop culture column for Fox News called Pop Tarts. I had no idea then that trailing courtroom benches, red carpets, and beach parties would end up being the best training I’d ever get for a career that would eventually take me into war zones, interrogation rooms, and the company of terrorists, traitors, and insurgents. Yet looking back nearly two decades and 50 countries later, that is what it was.