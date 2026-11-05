Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The federal and some provincial governments are actively encouraging American AI companies to build in the country with promises of cooler weather, wide open spaces and cheap renewable energy.
Published:
Updated:
TORONTO — AI companies, facing growing hostility to the construction of their sprawling, energy-hungry data centers in America, are increasingly looking to Canada where Prime Minister Mark Carney is welcoming them with open arms.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
TORONTO — AI companies, facing growing hostility to the construction of their sprawling, energy-hungry data centers in America, are increasingly looking to Canada where Prime Minister Mark Carney is welcoming them with open arms.
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