New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
When pressed by pollsters, 50 percent of Americans say they identify more with the Democratic Party, while only 39 percent say the same of Republicans.
Democrats have opened their largest party identification lead over Republicans since 2009, when President Obama had just been sworn in following a historic wave election. The 11-point lead over Republicans largely tracks with the generic congressional ballot headed into the midterms, which could be the biggest national win for Democrats in decades.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Democrats have opened their largest party identification lead over Republicans since 2009, when President Obama had just been sworn in following a historic wave election. The 11-point lead over Republicans largely tracks with the generic congressional ballot headed into the midterms, which could be the biggest national win for Democrats in decades.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime