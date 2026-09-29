Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The biggest film star in the world’s turn as a villainous oil baron can’t rescue Alejandro González Iñárritu’s misplaced mess.
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The world premiere of “Digger,” Alejandro González Iñárritu’s new film starring Tom Cruise, was selected for this year’s Royal Film Performance in London’s West End, attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Yet in being an overblown, ostentatious, performative and preachily progressive hot mess, “Digger” felt to me like the cinematic equivalent of Prince William’s younger brother, Prince Harry.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The world premiere of “Digger,” Alejandro González Iñárritu’s new film starring Tom Cruise, was selected for this year’s Royal Film Performance in London’s West End, attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Yet in being an overblown, ostentatious, performative and preachily progressive hot mess, “Digger” felt to me like the cinematic equivalent of Prince William’s younger brother, Prince Harry.
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