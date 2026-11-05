Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Dhillon previously served as the president’s personal attorney.
Published:
Updated:
The assistant attorney general for civil rights, Harmeet Dhillon, has resigned from her position, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Ms. Dhillon recently oversaw what she called the largest poll monitoring operation in history as voters cast ballots in the midterms — an election that resulted in historic defeats for Republicans.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The assistant attorney general for civil rights, Harmeet Dhillon, has resigned from her position, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Ms. Dhillon recently oversaw what she called the largest poll monitoring operation in history as voters cast ballots in the midterms — an election that resulted in historic defeats for Republicans.
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