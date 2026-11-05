Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The contest demonstrates what was wrong about progressive criticism of the Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais.
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In a midterm election season of unlikely battleground states, the unlikeliest of all must be deep-red Mississippi. The Magnolia State appears poised, by a narrow margin, to elect a Democrat to the Senate for the first time since 1989 — and to send an African-American senator to Washington for the first time since Reconstruction in 1875.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
In a midterm election season of unlikely battleground states, the unlikeliest of all must be deep-red Mississippi. The Magnolia State appears poised, by a narrow margin, to elect a Democrat to the Senate for the first time since 1989 — and to send an African-American senator to Washington for the first time since Reconstruction in 1875.
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