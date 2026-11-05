Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The Nobel Laureate encounters the Vicar of Christ — and receives a rosary.
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Pope Leo XIV and singer-songwriter Bob Dylan met at the Vatican on Wednesday in a mutually admiring encounter that underscores the emerging centrality of popular culture to the Bishop of Rome’s pontificate and the Nobel Laureate’s lifetime trek to spiritual fulfillment.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Pope Leo XIV and singer-songwriter Bob Dylan met at the Vatican on Wednesday in a mutually admiring encounter that underscores the emerging centrality of popular culture to the Bishop of Rome’s pontificate and the Nobel Laureate’s lifetime trek to spiritual fulfillment.
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