Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Delegations from the warring nations appeared at the White House with the first lady.
First lady Melania Trump says she hopes the temporary ceasefire at the city of Oleshky can lead to something more enduring in the war between Ukraine and Russia.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
First lady Melania Trump says she hopes the temporary ceasefire at the city of Oleshky can lead to something more enduring in the war between Ukraine and Russia.
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