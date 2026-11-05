Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The demise of the rival league leaves big names scrambling for a pathway back to PGA Tour.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump has plenty on his mind after the midterm elections. Now he has another concern: his favorite golfer, Bryson DeChambeau, is looking for a place to play professionally.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump has plenty on his mind after the midterm elections. Now he has another concern: his favorite golfer, Bryson DeChambeau, is looking for a place to play professionally.
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