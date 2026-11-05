For more than 30 years, I have worked as a producer and director of documentaries and reality TV, listening on headphones as contributors wearing lavalier microphones breathe, whisper, and even go to the bathroom. That closeness has often made it impossible not to care about my subjects. While directing “30 Days,” presented by the late, great Morgan Spurlock, I followed a man on a rigorous anti-aging regime, including human growth hormone injections. In the climactic scene, he and his wife awaited his sperm-count results while I listened to his heartbeat in one ear and hers in the other. When the doctor announced that “we have found zero swimmers,” his wife, who held me responsible for setting up the regime, was so furious that she had to be restrained from attacking me.