Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The incoming head of House oversight says he’s got a stack of subpoenas and a list of impeachment resolutions he is ready to dole out to the Trump family and key administration figures as soon as Congress is sworn in in January.
Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia — the presumptive House Oversight chairman after Democrats swept the midterms on Tuesday — has two words of advice for top Republicans: “Lawyer up.”
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia — the presumptive House Oversight chairman after Democrats swept the midterms on Tuesday — has two words of advice for top Republicans: “Lawyer up.”
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