Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Prosecutor Scott Colom is ahead of Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by fewer than 1,900 votes with 95 percent of ballots counted and potentially thousands still in transit.
Published:
Updated:
Democrats may not be done yet riding the blue wave. The party has already claimed 54 seats in the Senate after winning in deep-red territory, and the next upset could come from an unlikely place: Mississippi.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democrats may not be done yet riding the blue wave. The party has already claimed 54 seats in the Senate after winning in deep-red territory, and the next upset could come from an unlikely place: Mississippi.
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