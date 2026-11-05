Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Elon Musk’s campaign spending unintentionally demonstrates that there is a point at which the utility of political dollars not only declines steeply, but actually becomes negative.
Darline Graham’s closing argument as to why she should continue representing South Carolina in the United States Senate was to call her opponent “batshit crazy.” By emulating the coarseness of her creator, Donald Trump, Ms. Graham became a vignette illustrating the deterioration of the nation’s civic life. Her opponent is now called “Senator-elect.”
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Darline Graham’s closing argument as to why she should continue representing South Carolina in the United States Senate was to call her opponent “batshit crazy.” By emulating the coarseness of her creator, Donald Trump, Ms. Graham became a vignette illustrating the deterioration of the nation’s civic life. Her opponent is now called “Senator-elect.”
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