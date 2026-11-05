Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Unlike the Democrats, the top four slots in the Republican Conference could devolve into post-election recrimination carnivals.
Published:
Updated:
Less than 48 hours after losing control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans are already setting themselves up for a series of fights for slots in the ranks of leadership. As of Wednesday morning, the top three positions will be contested, while the fourth-highest ranking position could be vacated by the incumbent, leading to another battle.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Less than 48 hours after losing control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans are already setting themselves up for a series of fights for slots in the ranks of leadership. As of Wednesday morning, the top three positions will be contested, while the fourth-highest ranking position could be vacated by the incumbent, leading to another battle.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime