Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Good intentions don’t always make for good results, and charity can sometimes be counterproductive.
Yes, we have a moral duty to help our fellow man and strive to leave the world a better place. By definition, rich and successful people can have a much bigger influence on improving the state of the planet … because they have more money and influence.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Yes, we have a moral duty to help our fellow man and strive to leave the world a better place. By definition, rich and successful people can have a much bigger influence on improving the state of the planet … because they have more money and influence.
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