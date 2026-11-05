Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The First Lady hosts envoys of the warring nations at the White House Thursday morning.
Published:
Updated:
First Lady Melania Trump steps into the spotlight of Russia-Ukraine peace talks this morning when she hosts Russian and Ukrainian envoys at the White House. The meeting is designed to celebrate an unprecedented local ceasefire that she forged last week. During the six-day break in fighting almost 800 Ukrainian civilians were evacuated by bus from the besieged city of Oleshky.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
First Lady Melania Trump steps into the spotlight of Russia-Ukraine peace talks this morning when she hosts Russian and Ukrainian envoys at the White House. The meeting is designed to celebrate an unprecedented local ceasefire that she forged last week. During the six-day break in fighting almost 800 Ukrainian civilians were evacuated by bus from the besieged city of Oleshky.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime