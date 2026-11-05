Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Pennsylvania’s senior senator is a pariah among Democratic voters, though his overall popularity is buoyed thanks to the GOP.
With Democrats currently favored to win 56 Senate seats this year based on called races and Democratic leads in Alaska and Mississippi, Republicans have virtually no chance of retaking the chamber in 2028. This coming presidential cycle, however, one of Democrats’ biggest targets will be one of their own — Senator John Fetterman.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
With Democrats currently favored to win 56 Senate seats this year based on called races and Democratic leads in Alaska and Mississippi, Republicans have virtually no chance of retaking the chamber in 2028. This coming presidential cycle, however, one of Democrats’ biggest targets will be one of their own — Senator John Fetterman.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime