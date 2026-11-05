Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
‘The ultimate day of reckoning for this ‘pied-a-terre’ surcharge will occur next month when its constitutionality will be decided,’ attorney Randy Mastro tells The Sun.
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A New York appeals court handed Mayor Zohran Mamdani a victory in his quest to tax the rich Wednesday afternoon, reversing a Staten Island judge’s order that would have required the city to restart its pied-à-terre tax program from scratch.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A New York appeals court handed Mayor Zohran Mamdani a victory in his quest to tax the rich Wednesday afternoon, reversing a Staten Island judge’s order that would have required the city to restart its pied-à-terre tax program from scratch.
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