Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Middle-class, primary homeowners on Staten Island had complained to the Sun they were shocked to be included on Mamdani’s hit list.
Published:
Updated:
A Staten Island judge scrapped the rollout of one of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s signature policies Tuesday, unwinding the implementation of the pied-à-terre tax launched in July, just days before a deadline for homeowners looking to escape the $40,000-plus property tax surcharge.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A Staten Island judge scrapped the rollout of one of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s signature policies Tuesday, unwinding the implementation of the pied-à-terre tax launched in July, just days before a deadline for homeowners looking to escape the $40,000-plus property tax surcharge.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime