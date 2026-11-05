Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
‘For Tokyo, the central question is whether Trump will prioritize near-term economic agreements with Beijing at the expense of broader U.S. strategic objectives in the region.’
Asia’s most powerful nations see the repudiation of President Trump in America’s midterm elections as a shock that may undermine security alliances and raise doubts about agreements on tariffs and trade.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Asia’s most powerful nations see the repudiation of President Trump in America’s midterm elections as a shock that may undermine security alliances and raise doubts about agreements on tariffs and trade.
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