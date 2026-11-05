Israel’s opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is, the New York Times intones, “facing a huge test” and “an enormous dilemma” — whether to join a government with the Jewish state’s Arab parties. Of the 120 seats in the Knesset, 67 are claimed by those seeking to depose the premier. Of those 67, 19 belong to Arab parties. The Gray Lady laments, though, that “their inclusion in a governing coalition is seen as so problematic by many Israeli Jews.”