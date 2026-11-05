Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The Arab parliamentarian’s refusal to condemn Israel’s enemy emerges as a sticking point to forming a government.
Israel’s opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is, the New York Times intones, “facing a huge test” and “an enormous dilemma” — whether to join a government with the Jewish state’s Arab parties. Of the 120 seats in the Knesset, 67 are claimed by those seeking to depose the premier. Of those 67, 19 belong to Arab parties. The Gray Lady laments, though, that “their inclusion in a governing coalition is seen as so problematic by many Israeli Jews.”
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Israel’s opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is, the New York Times intones, “facing a huge test” and “an enormous dilemma” — whether to join a government with the Jewish state’s Arab parties. Of the 120 seats in the Knesset, 67 are claimed by those seeking to depose the premier. Of those 67, 19 belong to Arab parties. The Gray Lady laments, though, that “their inclusion in a governing coalition is seen as so problematic by many Israeli Jews.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime