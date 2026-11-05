Back in 2016, the playwright Richard Nelson introduced a trilogy tracking a fictional family called the Gabriels through the leadup to that year’s presidential election. Mr. Nelson had previously followed a connected family, the Apples, in plays that were also part of what would collectively be called “The Rhinebeck Panorama” — after the Hudson Valley village in which they’re set — premiering on election nights, and key landmark political anniversaries, in 2010, 2012, and 2013, respectively.