Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
At the Public Theater, a familiar stage family’s election-night dinner comes with a generous side of liberal angst.
Back in 2016, the playwright Richard Nelson introduced a trilogy tracking a fictional family called the Gabriels through the leadup to that year’s presidential election. Mr. Nelson had previously followed a connected family, the Apples, in plays that were also part of what would collectively be called “The Rhinebeck Panorama” — after the Hudson Valley village in which they’re set — premiering on election nights, and key landmark political anniversaries, in 2010, 2012, and 2013, respectively.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Back in 2016, the playwright Richard Nelson introduced a trilogy tracking a fictional family called the Gabriels through the leadup to that year’s presidential election. Mr. Nelson had previously followed a connected family, the Apples, in plays that were also part of what would collectively be called “The Rhinebeck Panorama” — after the Hudson Valley village in which they’re set — premiering on election nights, and key landmark political anniversaries, in 2010, 2012, and 2013, respectively.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime