Richard Kelly’s “Donnie Darko” (2001) will be appearing in select theaters this month on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, coinciding with the oncoming All Hallow’s Eve. The denouement of the picture takes place as trick-or-treaters make the rounds on Oct. 31. An additional, if unintentional, concurrence is a recent spate of news reports about the end of times, in this case predicated on the doings of tech savants and their hench-bros. “Donnie Darko” is down with the apocalypse.