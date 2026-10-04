Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
For all the waves it made on release, ‘Donnie Darko’ now plays as a trite exercise in Hollywood apocalyptic orthodoxy.
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Richard Kelly’s “Donnie Darko” (2001) will be appearing in select theaters this month on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, coinciding with the oncoming All Hallow’s Eve. The denouement of the picture takes place as trick-or-treaters make the rounds on Oct. 31. An additional, if unintentional, concurrence is a recent spate of news reports about the end of times, in this case predicated on the doings of tech savants and their hench-bros. “Donnie Darko” is down with the apocalypse.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Richard Kelly’s “Donnie Darko” (2001) will be appearing in select theaters this month on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, coinciding with the oncoming All Hallow’s Eve. The denouement of the picture takes place as trick-or-treaters make the rounds on Oct. 31. An additional, if unintentional, concurrence is a recent spate of news reports about the end of times, in this case predicated on the doings of tech savants and their hench-bros. “Donnie Darko” is down with the apocalypse.
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