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The New York Sun
Foreign

Drunken Revelries in France Accused of Being Fronts for Right-Wing Political Rallies

Giant banquets of partygoers celebrating French republicanism set off opponents who demand they be banned.

Partygoers dance to music at a banquet hosted by Le Canon Français at Troyes, Champagne Region, France on May 25, 2026.
Partygoers dance to music at a banquet hosted by Le Canon Français at Troyes, Champagne Region, France on May 25, 2026. Le Canon Français via Facebook
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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