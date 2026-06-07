Drunken Revelries in France Accused of Being Fronts for Right-Wing Political Rallies

Published: Jun 7, 2026, 12:36 PM ET Updated: Jun 9, 2026, 12:37 PM ET

Giant banquets of partygoers celebrating French republicanism set off opponents who demand they be banned.

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