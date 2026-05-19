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The New York Sun
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Elliot Levey, a New ‘Giant’ on Broadway, Confronts Antisemitism

The Olivier-winning actor shares that after one performance he drank ‘cheap rosé ’ backstage with Tom Stoppard and Mick Jagger.

Elliot Levey as Tom Maschler in 'Giant', by Mark Rosenblatt, 2026.
Elliot Levey as Tom Maschler in 'Giant', by Mark Rosenblatt, 2026. .Via Polk & Co. for 'Giant'
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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