Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Rebels have seized airports and pushed into Afar, threatening Ethiopia’s supply line to the sea, while the army chief blames three neighboring countries.
Tigrayan forces seized three airports on September 23, less than four years after a peace deal ended a conflict that killed an estimated 600,000 people, and have since pushed into the neighboring Afar region. That places the road and rail line to Djibouti, which handles almost all of Ethiopia’s international cargo, within the rebels’ reach.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Tigrayan forces seized three airports on September 23, less than four years after a peace deal ended a conflict that killed an estimated 600,000 people, and have since pushed into the neighboring Afar region. That places the road and rail line to Djibouti, which handles almost all of Ethiopia’s international cargo, within the rebels’ reach.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime