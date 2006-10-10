The New York Sun

Join
National

Iran State Radio: N. Korea’s Action Was a Response to ‘Humiliation’ by U.S.

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ALI AKBAR DAREINI
ALI AKBAR DAREINI

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state radio yesterday blamed North Korea’s reported nuclear test on pressure from America, accusing Washington of “humiliating” the impoverished communist country.

“Not only did the United States not lift the sanctions it had imposed on North Korea, it even increased the diplomatic pressure. Such pressure finally led North Korea to conduct its nuclear test,” Iranian state radio said in a commentary.

“North Korea’s nuclear test was a reaction to America’s threats and humiliation,” it said. Iran has said it will not abandon uranium enrichment despite the threat of international sanctions over its disputed nuclear program, which Tehran insists is purely for peaceful purposes to be used for nuclear energy. President Bush yesterday said America was still attempting to confirm that a nuclear test in North Korea had actually taken place. Still, he said, “such a claim itself constitutes a threat to international peace and security.”

Iranian state radio accused Washington of “double standards” in its policy on nuclear nonproliferation, pointing to its attitude toward Israel and India. India has tested a nuclear bomb and Israel is widely believed to possess such weapons, but America is not currently applying sanctions against them.

ALI AKBAR DAREINI
ALI AKBAR DAREINI

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use