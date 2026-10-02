Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
With benefits like these on tap ‘it’s unethical to not develop it,’ AI leaders tell the Sun.
Warnings from the AI community about the destructive power of their supposedly malevolent prodigy have reached fever pitch. Their dark omens dominate headlines. Often unmentioned are the life-changing benefits that many others in the divided AI community believe their wunderkind will instead deliver.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Warnings from the AI community about the destructive power of their supposedly malevolent prodigy have reached fever pitch. Their dark omens dominate headlines. Often unmentioned are the life-changing benefits that many others in the divided AI community believe their wunderkind will instead deliver.
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