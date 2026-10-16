Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The liberal and conservative justices concur that the pursuit of Jesus Herrera-Salazar violated the prohibition on double jeopardy.
The uniting of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor to denounce as double jeopardy the Trump Administration’s prosecutions of an illegal immigrant is a newsworthy moment at the dawn of the Supreme Court’s new term.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The uniting of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor to denounce as double jeopardy the Trump Administration’s prosecutions of an illegal immigrant is a newsworthy moment at the dawn of the Supreme Court’s new term.
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