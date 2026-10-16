Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Attorneys say there is an ‘almost limitless’ list to the ways that data could be misused if it was stolen.
Social media is full of videos of delivery robots getting stuck while on routes, with some good Samaritans helping free the helpless devices. But two new lawsuits allege that the robots are collecting hungry individuals’ biometric data without their consent.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Social media is full of videos of delivery robots getting stuck while on routes, with some good Samaritans helping free the helpless devices. But two new lawsuits allege that the robots are collecting hungry individuals’ biometric data without their consent.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime