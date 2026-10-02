Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The Israeli military is trying to dispel claims that it deliberately targets members of the press.
The Israeli Defense Forces has created a database of 170 people who were described as slain journalists but were actually military operatives to combat allegations it targets journalists in Gaza.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Israeli Defense Forces has created a database of 170 people who were described as slain journalists but were actually military operatives to combat allegations it targets journalists in Gaza.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime