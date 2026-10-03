Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
In an interview released Friday, Justice Alito said politics will not be a consideration in his decision on whether to step down at the end of the court’s next term.
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If Justice Samuel Alito steps down from the Supreme Court next year, as he said he may do in an interview this week, the process of selecting his replacement will look very different from what it did in President Trump’s first term, when three associate justices were elevated to the court.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
If Justice Samuel Alito steps down from the Supreme Court next year, as he said he may do in an interview this week, the process of selecting his replacement will look very different from what it did in President Trump’s first term, when three associate justices were elevated to the court.
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