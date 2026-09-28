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The first complete English translation of Kazimierz Moczarski’s conversations with Jürgen Stroop provides some of the most extraordinary insights into the Nazi mind ever recorded.
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Steerforth Press, 446 pages
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‘Conversations with an Executioner’
By Kazimierz Moczarski
Steerforth Press, 446 pages
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