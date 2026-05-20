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The New York Sun
Justice

James Comey Looks To ‘Get in Line’ for Weaponization Payday — but Trump’s Pot of Gold Might Be Unconstitutional

The 14th Amendment prohibits America from paying ‘any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States.’

The former director of the FBI, James Comey, speaks at a forum at Harvard University's Institute of Politics at Cambridge, on February 24, 2020.
The former director of the FBI, James Comey, speaks at a forum at Harvard University's Institute of Politics at Cambridge, on February 24, 2020. Charles Krupa/AP
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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