James Comey Looks To ‘Get in Line’ for Weaponization Payday — but Trump’s Pot of Gold Might Be Unconstitutional

‘Risings’ Tells the Story of How a Mix of Yeats and Bullets Inspired Irish Independence
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
The 14th Amendment prohibits America from paying ‘any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States.’
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