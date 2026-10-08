New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The updated indictment ‘alleges conduct that is truly unthinkable,’ U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald told reporters outside the courthouse on Thursday.
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The ousted president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro conspired to commit torture, including of U.S. citizens, the Justice Department said on Thursday, unsealing a superseding indictment two hours before Ms. Flores appeared in federal court to unsuccessfully argue her bail application.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The ousted president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro conspired to commit torture, including of U.S. citizens, the Justice Department said on Thursday, unsealing a superseding indictment two hours before Ms. Flores appeared in federal court to unsuccessfully argue her bail application.
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