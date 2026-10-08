New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Senator Darline Graham, who inherited her seat from her brother, has made supporting the president the heart of her campaign.
In a sign of how perilous the Senate map may be for the GOP this year, Republicans are now diverting nearly $2 million from the Georgia Senate race and investing it in a deep-red neighboring state — South Carolina. Arguably President Trump’s favorite lawmaker, Senator Darline Graham, now appears to be at risk of losing a seat that the GOP has held for more than 60 years.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
In a sign of how perilous the Senate map may be for the GOP this year, Republicans are now diverting nearly $2 million from the Georgia Senate race and investing it in a deep-red neighboring state — South Carolina. Arguably President Trump’s favorite lawmaker, Senator Darline Graham, now appears to be at risk of losing a seat that the GOP has held for more than 60 years.
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