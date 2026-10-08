Country music’s biggest breakout sensation, Ella Langley, has broken several Billboard chart records, surpassing milestones set by stars including Beyoncé and Mariah Carey. So it was only a matter of time before embittered online trolls searched for something to cancel her over. What they found was an old photo of camouflage-clad Ms. Langley posing with a deer she hunted. Somebody call PETA — a countrywoman was caught hunting wildlife!