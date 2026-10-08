New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
For progressive elitists, a record-breaking young singer who hunts deer with her father is the stuff of online outrage.
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Country music’s biggest breakout sensation, Ella Langley, has broken several Billboard chart records, surpassing milestones set by stars including Beyoncé and Mariah Carey. So it was only a matter of time before embittered online trolls searched for something to cancel her over. What they found was an old photo of camouflage-clad Ms. Langley posing with a deer she hunted. Somebody call PETA — a countrywoman was caught hunting wildlife!
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Country music’s biggest breakout sensation, Ella Langley, has broken several Billboard chart records, surpassing milestones set by stars including Beyoncé and Mariah Carey. So it was only a matter of time before embittered online trolls searched for something to cancel her over. What they found was an old photo of camouflage-clad Ms. Langley posing with a deer she hunted. Somebody call PETA — a countrywoman was caught hunting wildlife!
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