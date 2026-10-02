Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Councilmembers recounted decrepit conditions at the city-owned shelter, which previously received about $4 million in federal funding annually.
Two Queens lawmakers found unsanitary conditions and residents complaining of poor food and drug use Thursday when they brushed past city employees to tour the homeless shelter at the center of a dispute between Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration and the federal government.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Two Queens lawmakers found unsanitary conditions and residents complaining of poor food and drug use Thursday when they brushed past city employees to tour the homeless shelter at the center of a dispute between Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration and the federal government.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime