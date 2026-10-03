Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
A dossier built from water-treatment chlorine and leaked army messages is pushing the global chemical weapons watchdog toward a formal Sudan probe.
Washington determined more than a year ago that Sudan’s army had used chemical weapons against its own countrymen. What’s new is the paper trail.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Washington determined more than a year ago that Sudan’s army had used chemical weapons against its own countrymen. What’s new is the paper trail.
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