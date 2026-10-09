New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Letitia James got off to a shaky start against former federal prosecutor Saritha Komatireddy, who made it clear Thursday that she only plays to win.
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On the debate stage Thursday evening, New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ ready-made “empathy” for the woman alleging gang rape at a Cornell University fraternity house couldn’t hold a candle to her challenger’s commitment to putting bad guys away.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
On the debate stage Thursday evening, New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ ready-made “empathy” for the woman alleging gang rape at a Cornell University fraternity house couldn’t hold a candle to her challenger’s commitment to putting bad guys away.
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