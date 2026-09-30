Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Millionaires and billionaires have banded together in two new lawsuits filed outside New York City strike at the legality of a tax “conceived in discrimination, enacted in haste, and rolled out in chaos.”
The billionaire developer behind Las Vegas landmarks including The Mirage and the Bellagio has joined forces with a former Trump administration official to challenge the pied-à-terre tax, as Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration continues barreling ahead with its signature surcharge on the rich.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The billionaire developer behind Las Vegas landmarks including The Mirage and the Bellagio has joined forces with a former Trump administration official to challenge the pied-à-terre tax, as Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration continues barreling ahead with its signature surcharge on the rich.
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