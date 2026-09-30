Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘Japan must possess the capabilities to firmly counter threats,’ the Defense Minister says.
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Suddenly the word ‘nuclear’ is on the lips of Japanese leaders — and Communist China is alarmed.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Suddenly the word ‘nuclear’ is on the lips of Japanese leaders — and Communist China is alarmed.
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