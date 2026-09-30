Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had one question for the man who subdued the terrorist aboard Flydubai Flight FZ 1073 en route to Tel Aviv, saving some 170 lives in the process. “How did you do it?” the Jewish state’s premier asked Yaniv Hayoun, who not only put the would-be martyr in a chokehold but also pulled on the yoke to pull the plane upwards after a plunge of 16,000 feet. Mr. Hayoun responded: “We are a nation of lions, aren’t we?”