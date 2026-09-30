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‘You’re a true hero. We’re a nation of lions,’ Mr. Netanyahu told Yaniv Hayoun.
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A passenger has disclosed how he stepped in to save an Israel-bound passenger jet after one of the pilots stabbed the flight captain in an effort to hijack the plane.
“I pulled the yoke up and stopped the plane’s dive,” Yaniv Hayoun told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport after returning to Israel. He was on the flight with his wife and children. “It’s lucky I had some aviation experience from Air Crash Investigation,” he added, referring to a television show that recreates air disasters.
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A passenger has disclosed how he stepped in to save an Israel-bound passenger jet after one of the pilots stabbed the flight captain in an effort to hijack the plane.
“I pulled the yoke up and stopped the plane’s dive,” Yaniv Hayoun told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport after returning to Israel. He was on the flight with his wife and children. “It’s lucky I had some aviation experience from Air Crash Investigation,” he added, referring to a television show that recreates air disasters.
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