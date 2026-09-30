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Texas Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton privately acknowledged that President Trump’s midterm convention in Dallas damaged his campaign, according to newly leaked audio.
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Texas Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton privately acknowledged that President Trump’s midterm convention in Dallas damaged his campaign, according to newly leaked audio.
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