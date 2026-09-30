Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who gained political stardom by spewing socialist slogans and anti-Israel bilge, is voicing concern for Jewish New Yorkers. Fetch the smelling salts. The mayor is unveiling this week a new plan that he boasts is the “first-ever municipal strategy to combat antisemitism.” First? We wonder why such predecessors as, say, Mayors La Guardia, Koch, and Bloomberg needed no particular strategy to confront the world’s oldest hatred.