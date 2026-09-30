Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The mayor offers what he boasts is the ‘first-ever’ municipal strategy to combat antisemitism.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who gained political stardom by spewing socialist slogans and anti-Israel bilge, is voicing concern for Jewish New Yorkers. Fetch the smelling salts. The mayor is unveiling this week a new plan that he boasts is the “first-ever municipal strategy to combat antisemitism.” First? We wonder why such predecessors as, say, Mayors La Guardia, Koch, and Bloomberg needed no particular strategy to confront the world’s oldest hatred.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who gained political stardom by spewing socialist slogans and anti-Israel bilge, is voicing concern for Jewish New Yorkers. Fetch the smelling salts. The mayor is unveiling this week a new plan that he boasts is the “first-ever municipal strategy to combat antisemitism.” First? We wonder why such predecessors as, say, Mayors La Guardia, Koch, and Bloomberg needed no particular strategy to confront the world’s oldest hatred.
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