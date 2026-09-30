Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Democrats say the bill is a messaging ploy meant to save Senator Jon Husted from defeat in November.
Democrats have denied one of their GOP colleagues a much-needed win as he heads into a tough midterm battle, choosing to block his bill aimed at keeping energy costs low amid a rapid increase in the construction of data centers.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Democrats have denied one of their GOP colleagues a much-needed win as he heads into a tough midterm battle, choosing to block his bill aimed at keeping energy costs low amid a rapid increase in the construction of data centers.
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