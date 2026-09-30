Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Intelligence cooperation between Israel and Saudi Arabia is ‘open and working,’ a former Netanyahu aide tells the Sun.
The horrors aboard Flight FZ1073 to Tel Aviv from Dubai could mark a new phase in Israeli-Arab relations, including by further tightening, and even widening, the Abraham accords.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The horrors aboard Flight FZ1073 to Tel Aviv from Dubai could mark a new phase in Israeli-Arab relations, including by further tightening, and even widening, the Abraham accords.
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