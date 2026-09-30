Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Conservatives are leveraging holes to offer an alternative vision for the Empire State.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new campaign to tackle rising harassment and attacks against Jewish New Yorkers is hamstrung by the mayor’s refusal to define antisemitism or acknowledge anti-Israel sentiment as interconnected, a point Republican candidates have latched onto as they aim to offer a different vision for the Empire State ahead of Election Day.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new campaign to tackle rising harassment and attacks against Jewish New Yorkers is hamstrung by the mayor’s refusal to define antisemitism or acknowledge anti-Israel sentiment as interconnected, a point Republican candidates have latched onto as they aim to offer a different vision for the Empire State ahead of Election Day.
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